Raffles Hotel's shopping arcade reopens with wider mix of tenants

SINGAPORE - Raffles Hotel's shopping arcade reopened its doors on Thursday (July 11) after renovation works that started in 2017.

The three-storey arcade now boasts a wider range of tenants and event spaces, with over 30 retail, dining and lifestyle offerings including co-working space The Great Room, multi-label store The AC, luxury furniture label Minotti, and restaurant Burger & Lobster.

Some returning tenants include luxury watch store The Hour Glass and German camera brand Leica. There is also a new Raffles Spa.

About 70 per cent of stores are already open for business while the rest, including Burger & Lobster, will open within the next three months.

The Jubilee Hall - a popular venue for plays and concerts in the 1990s - has been transformed into the Jubilee Ballroom that can seat 300 guests.

The 5,199 sq ft ballroom, decked in elegant hues of cream and gold, is billed as an ideal venue for weddings and galas.

General manager of Raffles Hotel Singapore Christian Westbeld told The Straits Times: "The last renovation was about 30 years ago so now to have something a lot more current and experiential is very timely. We want guests to be entertained."

Although the number of tenants has fallen from 40 previously, 90 per cent of the arcade has been rented out and Mr Westbeld explained that certain store spaces had been reassigned during the revamp.

For example, an area on the hotel's third level that previously housed the Raffles Museum, pineapple cake retailer SunnyHills and Tooth Matters Dental Surgery, has been made into new Residence Suites while some tenants are also taking up larger spaces - such as The Great Room, which takes up 12 units.

"The Raffles Arcade has always been a place for gathering and recreation and this continues to remain true for the refreshed property," Mr Westbeld added.

Ms Claire Chahil, 39, founder and creative director of multi-label fashion and lifestyle store The AC, said being at the arcade is a "once in a lifetime opportunity", adding: "We are very excited to be a part of the resurgence of such a famous building."