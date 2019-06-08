Raffles Place mall to draw eyeballs with new mega screen

When it comes to advertising, One Raffles Place and SPHMBO are stars of the big screen.

A mega LED screen measuring 100 sq m in size will be installed at the six-storey shopping mall later this year in a partnership between the skyscraper and SPHMBO - the outdoor advertising arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

It will be located above the mall's main entrance - an area largely frequented by PMEBs (professionals, managers, executives and businessmen) as they travel to and from work from Raffles Place MRT station. The screen cost a six-figure sum and will be activated on Oct 16.

Mr Ignatius Low, SPH's chief marketing officer, said: "By understanding what truly works in public spaces where people now consume content, we are able to identify high-impact sites that seamlessly fit into commuters' journey throughout their day."

SPHMBO is the sole media representative for a 2.3km thoroughfare connecting Ocean Financial Centre, One Raffles Quay, The Sail and Marina Bay Link Mall to Marina Bay Financial Centre. It is the largest underground pedestrian network in Singapore.

According to Nielsen Media Index, half of the traffic in Raffles Place is made up of PMEBs, compared with a national average of 32 per cent for other areas.

SPHMBO is the leader when it comes to large-format sites in out-of-home advertising in the city centre, amassing a portfolio of sites targeting time-scarce PMEBs.

Ms Ng Lay Pheng, general manager of OUB Centre Limited (OUBC) - the developer and manager of One Raffles Place - said: "Our collaboration with SPHMBO is one of the many initiatives to revitalise our mall and enliven the surrounding vicinity.

"With SPHMBO's extensive experience in the city centre and wide network, the collaboration represents the dynamic synergy between both parties, with the aim to take this digital advertising platform to greater heights in the heart of Singapore's central business district."

SPHMBO's tenure with OUBC will last for five years.