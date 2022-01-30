Raffles Lighthouse now open to the public bimonthly

Previously opened to the public only once a year, Raffles Lighthouse, the second oldest in Singapore, will now receive guests twice a month, on every second and fourth Saturday.

Members of the public can now book guided tours of the lighthouse, organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and conducted by tour operator Lion Heartlanders.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who was at the lighthouse yesterday to officiate the launch of the tours, said they are meant to introduce more Singaporeans to the maritime sector and the country's maritime heritage.

He was joined on the inaugural tour by 14 students enrolled in maritime-related courses at institutes of higher learning.

In particular, Mr Iswaran said he hoped the tours would lead to a younger generation of Singaporeans learning about employment opportunities in the maritime sector.

The five-hour tours set off from Marina South Pier, where visitors will be taken through MPA's Singapore Maritime Gallery.

The participants will then take a 75-minute ferry ride to Pulau Satumu, where Raffles Lighthouse is located. An audio tour during the ferry ride introduces visitors to ports along the route, such as those at Tanjong Pagar and Pulau Brani.

Participants also learn about aids to navigation and various vessel types during the ride.

At Pulau Satumu, visitors can climb a flight of 88 steps to the lighthouse's summit, where they can enjoy a panoramic view of the island and its surrounding waters.

Among the participants yesterday was Singapore Management University undergraduate Samuel Poh, 24.

Mr Poh, who majors in international trading and maritime business operations, said that he could better appreciate Singapore's strategic position as a maritime hub through the tour. "It's interesting to see how Singapore has always had a long-term plan for its ports, and that its position as one of the world's leading ports was meticulously planned for," he said.

Built using granite from Pulau Ubin's quarries, Raffles Lighthouse has been in operation since November 1855.

Located on Singapore's southernmost island, the 29m-tall structure marks the spot when ships leaving the Singapore Strait should turn right into the Strait of Malacca.

The lighthouse is among five managed by MPA today.

The others are Horsburgh Lighthouse - Singapore's oldest, and operational since 1851 - on Pedra Branca, Sultan Shoal Lighthouse, Pulau Pisang Lighthouse and Bedok Lighthouse. They are all out of bounds to the public, owing to security concerns.

Raffles Lighthouse's beam, which flashes thrice every 20 seconds, can be seen from as far as 37km away, depending on weather conditions.

Tours of the lighthouse, located about 23km from mainland Singapore, can be booked at www.mpa.gov.sg/web/portal/home/maritime-singapore/ public-outreach/raffles-lighthouse-tour

For participants' safety, only those aged 18 and above will be allowed on the tour.

A standard ticket is priced at $62.71, inclusive of booking fees. It costs $34.70 for students with a valid student pass issued by a Singapore-based institution.