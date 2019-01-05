Raffles gets four companions by Singapore River

A statue of Sang Nila Utama, who first saw a vision of a lion and established the kingdom of Singapura in 1299, has been installed next to the iconic statue of Stamford Raffles by the Singapore River.

The Palembang prince is one of four new companions to Raffles, in a project commissioned by the Singapore Bicentennial Office to present a more holistic picture of the island's history.

The other three new statues are of pioneers Tan Tock Seng, Munshi Abdullah and Naraina Pillai, who were among the first settlers to arrive here in 1819.

The Bicentennial Office said the statues "were fabricated to last for only one year" and will be removed by the end of the year.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Four S'pore pioneers join Raffles in bicentennial project