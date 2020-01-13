Raffles City hit by power outage

SINGAPORE - Raffles City was hit by a blackout on Monday evening (Jan 13) that has lasted for more than an hour.

The mall said in a Facebook post at 8.14pm that it was alerted to the "partial power outage" at about 8pm, and was working to restore supply.

It apologised to shoppers for the inconvenience.

Social media was abuzz with regard to the outage, with some people saying that they were forced to leave midway through meals.

Facebook user Muthu Suresh Mike said he did not hear any public announcement so he waited for 15 minutes in the dark before leaving.

Mr Alvin Ng, 34, told The Straits Times he was walking with his wife in the basement of the mall when the blackout hit.

He said: "The lights suddenly went off but the backup generators soon kicked in and the common areas were lit up. People began to stream out and the process was quite orderly.

"Shop assistants stood in front of their shops to direct traffic but maybe also to prevent shoplifting. It was all quite calm."