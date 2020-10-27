Raffles City, Bugis Junction and Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski among places infectious Covid-19 cases visited

SINGAPORE - Raffles City Shopping Centre, Bugis Junction and the Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski were added on Tuesday (Oct 27) to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the visits were recorded at The Coffee Academics outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre, Toast Box at Bugis Junction and the La Scala Ristorante eatery at the Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski in Stamford Road.

People who visited the places on the list at the same time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

Singapore also confirmed seven new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

They included one community case who is a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman who arrived in Singapore on an air travel pass on Oct 10. She is a caregiver to her sibling who was receiving medical treatment in Singapore for a non-Covid-19 related condition.

The remaining six new patients were imported and were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

They include two work pass holders, two work permit holders, a dependant’s pass holder and a short-term visit pass holder.

The work pass holders arrived from Japan and France, while both work permit holders came from Indonesia. The dependant’s pass holder arrived from the United Kingdom while the short-term visit pass holder travelled from Indonesia to visit her child who is a permanent resident here.

There were no new cases from migrant worker dormitories and no new clusters announced on Tuesday.

As there have been no more cases linked to the clusters at CDPL Tuas Dormitory and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 for the past two incubation periods or 28 days, the clusters have been closed.

Tuesday’s new Covid-19 cases take Singapore’s total to 57,980 patients.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases two weeks ago to three in the past week, MOH added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from two to three in the same period.

With four cases discharged on Tuesday, 57,868 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remain in hospital, while 26 are in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.