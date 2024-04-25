Critically endangered Raffles’ banded langur spotted on Eco-Link@BKE for the first time

SINGAPORE - A Raffles’ banded langur was spotted for the first time on Eco-Link@BKE, a positive sign that the monkey – which is now mainly found in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve – could be venturing into other forested areas to find food and mates.

The sighting represents an encouraging sign for the critically endangered species, said the National Parks Board (NParks) in a statement on April 25, as it means that the link bridge was used to expand its habitat and increase its chances of survival.

The monkey with distinctive black fur and white bands was recorded on Oct 16, 2023, by a camera trap installed 10m above ground on a tree on the Eco-Link@BKE.

The pictures were published in the April edition of Nature in Singapore.

In these images, taken at 6.27pm on that day, the monkey can be seen sitting on a branch while looking directly at the camera. The video also shows the monkey scratching itself and looking around.

It moved away from the branch less than a minute later, the report said.

Another langur sighting was recorded at the same location on Oct 19, 2023, but researchers could not verify if this was the same animal recorded three days earlier.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on April 25 that he had visited the Eco-Link@BKE in November 2023 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the structure’s completion, shortly after the sighting.

Calling the sighting “very exciting news”, Mr Lee said: “Raffles’ banded langurs in Singapore are known to only reside in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. In fact, the last sighting of one in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve was in 1987.”