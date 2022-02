SINGAPORE - In 2021, as the Committee of Privileges' (COP) hearings - together with six special reports and even more video recordings - dragged on, the Raeesah Khan saga was catnip to political pundits and the general public.

They revelled in the verbal fisticuffs between Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and COP member Edwin Tong, the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law.