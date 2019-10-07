Radin Mas CC reopens with smart tech

With its slew of digital initiatives, the newly upgraded Radin Mas Community Club (CC) offers a glimpse into the future of Singapore's community clubs.

Reopened yesterday after nearly three years of renovations, the revamped CC now boasts several smart initiatives, such as a dedicated Cyber Space where residents can read e-newspapers or browse e-books using computer terminals.

Residents wishing to make bookings for various courses or facilities can now do so themselves at one of the 24-hour self-service kiosks.

Meanwhile, physical keys are no longer needed for staff or registered activity room trainers to enter many of the rooms, thanks to the facial recognition door locks installed throughout the building.

Mr Sam Tan, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and for Foreign Affairs, said at the official opening that as "Singapore's first smart CC", Radin Mas CC could act as a test bed for other community clubs in the Republic.

Noting that Radin Mas is a mature estate with about one-third of its residents aged 50 and above, Mr Tan, the MP for Radin Mas, said: "Piloting these digital initiatives here is a good way to see how our elderly residents respond to them. We'll then gather their feedback and give it to PA (People's Association), and see which are the more workable or feasible (initiatives), so that the next generation of CCs will be even smarter."

A 77-year-old retiree, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lim, yesterday used a computer to read the newspapers for the first time. He said in Mandarin: "I am more used to reading the paper version, but this was easier to use than expected. I like how I can zoom in on the text, because my eyes are not very good."

CATERING FOR ALL Even though we have fewer young people in this neighbourhood, we did not want this CC built just for the elderly. We want the young to come as well. MR SAM TAN, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and for Foreign Affairs, and MP for Radin Mas, on attracting people of all ages to the community club.

Other than the digital initiatives, Radin Mas CC is also the first in Singapore to be co-located with a voluntary welfare organisation - Singapore Children's Society.

On another floor, residents can also visit the NTUC Health Senior Day Centre.

Mr Tan said: "Even though we have fewer young people in this neighbourhood, we did not want this CC built just for the elderly. We want the young to come as well.

"And even though each of these organisations will attract its own audience, we also want them to co-organise activities together to provide opportunities for inter-generational interactions."

The six-storey CC also boasts new facilities such as a performing arts studio and a culinary studio.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is deputy chairman of PA, also attended the opening. He said in a Facebook post: "In a way, the upgrading of this CC is symbolic of how we build Singapore - we partner Singaporeans and the wider community every step of the way, and we take active steps to take care of those who need help the most."

Community centres organise a host of programmes for residents, and were discussed at the PA's community seminar last Saturday.

Mr Chan said: "With an ageing population, we will need to evolve our programmes to better cater to the different needs of more seniors. There are also more non-residents living in our community, and they too can make contributions as we integrate them into our society."