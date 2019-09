Gardens by the Bay conservatory operations senior manager Lee Xiaoyi (right) checking rhododendron flowers on Tuesday. Visitors to the Flower Dome conservatory will get to see more than 80 varieties of the plant in a display called Rhododendron Radiance from Sept 27 to Oct 28. They will be showcased with more than 500 plants from New Zealand. Amid the blooms, spot Gardens by the Bay's eight bear mascots engaged in activities reminiscent of the outdoor life in New Zealand.