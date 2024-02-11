Rabbitfish season brings family and friends together for CNY

SINGAPORE - Rabbitfish is a popular dish that tastes best during Chinese New Year, as its mating season coincides with the festive period and it is said to taste less fishy when filled with roe.

A group of 19 people from Singapore celebrated this Chinese New Year by feasting on rabbitfish. On Feb 10, Ms Jennifer Chang, 57, took her family to Kiki Beach Resort, a resort on Galang Island near Batam, Indonesia, to savour the delicacy and bring back memories of her late mother’s cooking.

Some of their friends also joined in the festivities. The youngest in the group was four years old and the oldest 62.

It was the first time Ms Chang has gathered with her siblings to have rabbitfish since their mother died seven years ago, she said. She hoped to reminisce about the times they spent having rabbitfish with their mother while enjoying the sea view and activities at the resort.

“She was the only one who prepared (the fish) for me, so I have missed this dish for many years,” said Ms Chang. “She would try to steam it for me throughout Chinese New Year. I would get many rounds of rabbitfish, as long as they sold it in the market.”

Her mother would steam rabbitfish Cantonese-style with garlic, red chilli, sesame oil and soya sauce for the family, she said, adding that it is her favourite way of enjoying the fish.

The dish was cooked only during Chinese New Year because rabbitfish are small and do not contain roe when it is not mating season.

“Even though my mum’s cooking was always the best, I’m grateful to Kiki Beach Resort for this special treat,” Ms Chang said.

The owner of the resort, Mr James Poh, 59, said mating season for rabbitfish lasts around a week during Chinese New Year, starting from Feb 5 and ending before Feb 15 in 2024.

During that time, the meat of the fish tastes firm and sweet, he said. As for its roe, he likened it to foie gras, which is creamy and smooth.

Kiki Beach Resort is situated in a prime spot for rabbitfish fishing, so fishermen built offshore fishing platforms made of wooden stilts, known as kelongs, near the resort.

The fishermen lay a big net across the stilts and lower it into the water to trap the fish.