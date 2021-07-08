Quick, efficient self-administered Covid-19 swab tests conducted across centres in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Quick test centres (QTCs) have been running like well-oiled machines ahead of rostered routine testing (RRT) for Covid-19 becoming mandatory for workers in higher-risk settings from next Thursday (July 15).

Those who work in places where customers may unmask, such as facial spas and dine-in eateries, will have to be tested every 14 days. They can do this at any of the five QTCs islandwide, or do employer-supervised self-swabs, where staff take their own swabs under the supervision of a trained staff member.

With more Covid-19 safety measures set to ease from next Monday, all workers in higher-risk settings will have to do a fast and easy test (FET) every 14 days.

FET uses tests such as antigen rapid tests, with results produced in about 30 minutes.

People also administer their own swabs under supervision at QTCs, which were rolled out on June 21 ahead of the mandatory RRT regime.

Besides the first two centres which opened at Yishun bus interchange and Tekka Lane, there are now three at Bishan Sports Hall, Jurong West Sports Centre and Pasir Ris Sports Hall.

At QTCs The Straits Times visited on Thursday, it was mostly hawkers and sports coaches who showed up for mandatory swab tests that have been ongoing.

Those who were swabbed on Thursday told The Straits Times that the process was easy and efficient.

They had received an SMS about two weeks ago instructing them to register for an appointment. They also received SMS reminders telling them what time to show up at the centres.

Tests were completed within 10 minutes.

For some like hawker Ms Nurfizah Binte Atamo, 53, getting tested at a QTC was a practical choice. QTCs are open from 10am to 5pm daily, and tests are by appointment only.

"I have to come early in the morning before setting up my stall and the pharmacies selling self-test kits may not be open at this time," said Ms Nurfizah, who was among the first to arrive at the Bishan centre at 10.15am. "I have no time to queue and buy self-test kits either, so I thought it would be easier to get tested here."

Ms Nurfizah welcomed the need to get tested regularly.

"For stall owners like us, people come to our stalls every day and could possibly spread the virus to us, so the need to get tested is very urgent," she said.

The QTCs were set up to support small businesses that are unable to organise supervised self-swab tests on their own. While the test is self-administered, QTC personnel are present on-site to offer assistance.

Older hawkers like Madam Chia, 62, a hawker at Boon Lay Market who got her test done at the Jurong West QTC, appreciated the assistance.

"I came here because I don't know how to use the self administered test kit myself. I feel more confident with people guiding me," she said, speaking in Mandarin.

Mr Shaum Kin Peng, 48, a hawker at Tekka Market, was already on his second round of tests after his first swab two weeks ago.

He hopes that self-administered Covid-19 test-kits, which cost around $10 to $13, will be subsidised by the government.

"I came to the QTC instead of using the self administered test kit because the testing is free here. It would be much better if the government gave us subsidies for the self-administered kit," said Mr Shaum, who was swabbed at the Tekka Lane QTC.

"I don't think most Singaporeans, including me, want to pay if we can get it for free instead."