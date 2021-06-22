Queue for Sinovac vaccine

Coronavirus: Singapore

People waiting to take the Sinovac vaccine outside Doctors for Life Medical at 3 Pickering Street yesterday. It is one of 24 private healthcare clinics selected by the authorities as licensed providers of the vaccine, drawing on the Government's existing stock. The first of the Sinovac vaccinations were administered at some of the selected clinics on June 18. These clinics can offer the jab to Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders. It costs from $10 to $25 per dose. The Sinovac vaccine is not covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme meant for the national vaccination programme.

