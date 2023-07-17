Questions raised over Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui affair, but Govt committed to stay clean: Observers

The long time given to Mr Tan and Ms Cheng to end their relationship - around three years - has raised eyebrows among some members of the public.

Dr Gillian Koh, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said that there are questions about the gaps in things happening and being made public.

“These have to be addressed to help the public assess how deeply committed the PAP to the standards of personal conduct, but also the transparency and accountability of it to the public and vis-à-vis its value system,” she said.

The PAP will need to address these issues, she said, and show that these were not “attempts to hide or get away with anything” when they had no choice left.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, said the timing of the announcement on Monday was presumably because the situation had become untenable.

“It may have been felt by the party leadership that it was vital and necessary to nip the issue in the bud, rather than allowing it to fester,” he said.

In 2012, it took just days after Speaker of Parliament Michael Palmer’s extramarital affair came to light for him to resign.

Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, head of Policy Development, Evaluation, and Data Analytics at Kantar Public, said that PM Lee has taken a more “gentle, calibrated” approach when it came to managing the controversy.

Dr Leong said Mr Tan’s case was a “deviation” from how Mr Palmer’s affair was handled, but he said that it showed that PM Lee sought to handle the matter in a more “human” way.

Nonetheless, he noted that PM Lee made a “tough decision at this critical juncture” to make the affair known publicly, despite the PAP’s other recent controversies and scandals.