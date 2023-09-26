Queenstown forever: Residents rebuilding community museum to preserve collective memory

SINGAPORE – A neon pink sign that reads “Queenstown” in Chinese once stole the attention and hearts of visitors at the former Museum @ My Queenstown – a reminder of old Singapore when neon billboards were common.

The Instagrammable artefact from the defunct Queenstown cinema is currently stored in a warehouse, waiting to light up again when the ground-up community museum gets a new home.

It is architecture graduate Jeremy John Kum’s favourite artefact from the museum, which previously nestled in a shophouse at Block 46-3 Commonwealth Drive. It was closed in July 2022 for the redevelopment of Tanglin Halt under Housing Board’s Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme.

The communal space, which was launched in 2019, was funded, managed and curated by residents in Queenstown with the help of non-profit heritage group My Community. It featured more than 2,000 photographs, 300 oral histories and 50 artefacts.

Now, Mr Kum, 28, who is part of My Community, is working with residents and volunteers to rebuild the museum at Block 30A Margaret Drive, which will open its doors in 2024.

“Previously, the museum had about 45 sq m of exhibition space. The new one will have 300 sq m, which means we need many more artefacts,” said Mr Kum, who is helping to design the new space.

“It’s a challenge to accommodate the different views of the residents, including uncles and aunties who are very passionate about the project.”