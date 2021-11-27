Quarantine-free flights to S'pore from Thailand from Dec 14

Travellers from Thailand, Cambodia, Fiji, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey will be able to enter Singapore quarantine-free from the middle of next month, with the launch of six new vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said yesterday.

Five countries are in Category II of the Health Ministry's Covid-19 risk classification for border measures, and have similar or lower Covid-19 infection rates than Singapore. Thailand will be reclassified as Category II on Dec 1.

Travellers from Thailand may enter Singapore under the VTL scheme from Dec 14. Applications will open on Dec 7 at 10am.

The VTLs with Cambodia, Fiji, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey will launch on Dec 16. Applications will begin on Dec 9 at 10am.

Thailand, Cambodia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey have already opened their borders to allow quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers, including from Singapore. Fiji will reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers from 40 countries including Singapore from Dec 1.

So far, a total of 27 air VTLs have been announced. With the new lanes, the daily quota of travellers allowed to enter Singapore under the VTL scheme will also be raised from 10,000 to 15,000.

