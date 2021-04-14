Qiks Mart owner fined $1,000 for repacking food on unlicensed premises

SINGAPORE - The owner of online grocery company Qiks Mart has been fined in court for illegally repacking food on unlicensed premises.

Junaidah Ahmad, 57, is the sole proprietor of the company.

The Singaporean was fined $1,000 on Wednesday (April 14), said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

SFA said that in July 2020, its officers discovered that the company was repacking food into small containers bearing its label at an unlicensed location in an industrial area in Ubi Crescent.

The company had repacked about 265kg of food, including products such as flour, rice, sugar, beans, nuts, dried shrimp and frozen fish.

To repack food in Singapore, premises must be licensed by SFA.

"Repacking of food products in unlicensed premises poses a food safety risk," it said.

These licensed premises are also routinely inspected by SFA.

The offence of repacking food on unlicensed premises carries a fine of up to $5,000. Subsequent convictions carry a fine of up to $10,000 or a prison term of up to three months, or both.