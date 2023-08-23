Qatar’s PM on three-day official visit to Singapore from Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is making a three-day official visit to Singapore from Wednesday, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

This is the Qatari leader’s first visit to Singapore as prime minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Thursday and call on President Halimah Yacob as well as meet PM Lee, who will host him to an official lunch.

He will be hosted to dinner by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean on Thursday.

On Friday, Sheikh Mohammed and SM Teo will co-chair the 8th Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee (HLJC) meeting. The HLJC, which was established in 2006, is the key platform which charts the strategic direction for Qatar-Singapore relations, MFA said.

After the HLJC meeting, Mr Teo will host Sheikh Mohammed to lunch.

On Friday, Sheikh Mohammed will deliver the inaugural International Institute for Strategic Studies Raffles Lecture. He will be speaking on the topic “Small States: Strategies for Success in a Competitive World”.

During his visit, he will have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour, said MFA.

The Qatari leader will be accompanied by Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani; Education and Higher Education Minister Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi; Social Development and Family Minister Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and senior officials.