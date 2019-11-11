Putting in the legwork for ChildAid show

These children practising wushu moves were among over 100 children at Singapore Press Holdings' News Centre last Saturday for a rehearsal of charity concert ChildAid 2019. The Pavilion@Far East Square and Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre are providing rehearsal space for free in the run-up to the show. The annual concert is helmed by musician Dick Lee, who lends a distinctly pop and upbeat feel to various numbers, including the theme song A World To Imagine. ChildAid benefits The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund. Tickets for the show, at Esplanade Theatre on Nov 20 and 21, are available via Sistic.