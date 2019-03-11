Punggol to get its first fire station next year

SINGAPORE - Punggol is to get its first fire station by the middle of next year.

It will be located at 151 Punggol Central with the district's neighbourhood police centre, which will move there from its current location in Tebing Lane.

The five-storey building of more than 9,500 sq m will be the Singapore Civil Defence Force's 23rd fire station and the Singapore Police Force's 35th neighbourhood police centre.

It will include two firefighter slides, a 25m training maze, as well as eight fire engine bays. The second storey will be dedicated to community engagement events, with a multi-purpose hall, rooftop garden and training room.

There will also be a seven-storey hose tower which will serve as a training facility to mimic different operational terrains such as a shophouse or a commercial building.

The new fire station is necessary because of the rapid development in the area, particularly with plans announced in January to develop a 50ha Punggol Digital District, said Ms Sun Xueling, senior parliamentary secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, and an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

She was speaking on the sidelines of a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday (March 11) to mark the start of construction of the fire station and police centre.

Mr Ng Chee Meng, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC who oversees Punggol North, as well as 150 guests from SCDF, SPF, Ministry of Home Affairs and grassroots representatives were present at the event.