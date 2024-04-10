Punggol Regional Library was most visited public library in 2023 with 1.3 million visitors

SINGAPORE – With her twin boys in tow, Ms Keenbie Kok would typically spend less than half an hour at most libraries each visit.

The 42-year-old housewife said she would be embarrassed when librarians shushed her sons, who have autism, for being noisy.

But at the toy library located on the first floor of the five-storey Punggol Regional Library, her 11-year-old boys, Victor and Vernon Chua, can play with brightly coloured educational toys without restrictions.

The toys, such as a xylophone, an erasable board and stackable rings, are meant for creative play and to develop fine and gross motor skills.

“My children are very comfortable here. There are a lot of pods and resting areas. They don’t have to sit down and read quietly,” Ms Kok said, while her children were engrossed in play with a toy drum and a shape-matching toy.

Ms Kok, whose family lives in Punggol, said that sometimes she would walk 20 minutes from home with her children to visit the library every week, and spends an hour or two each time.

They are among visitors in the past year who have made use of the library’s unique accessibility features for those with disabilities.

It is Singapore’s first public library with an extensive suite of services created with and designed for persons with disabilities – from wider aisles and lower shelves for wheelchair users, to multi-coloured keyboards with large keys for those with visual impairments.

Since its soft opening in January 2023 and official opening four months later, the library has served a diverse range of visitors. The calm pods, which are quiet and safe spaces with wall and floor padding for those with sensory needs, for example, are used daily.

The library marked its first anniversary on April 6 with games, craft activities and performances by students from the charity Suncare SG.

It was the most visited public library in 2023 with 1.3 million visitors and 2.15 million loans, said deputy director of Punggol Regional Library Verena Lee.

Community partnerships, including volunteers, have contributed to the library over the last year, said Ms Lee.

“Some of our volunteers have a special passion for helping persons with disabilities, and one of them has even been attempting to create tactile versions of the artefacts in the Punggol Stories exhibition to help persons with visual impairment to experience it as well,” she said.

“We have hosted many visits from disability agencies and the disability community in the past year, for them to understand, use and draw inspiration from these accessibility features,” she added.