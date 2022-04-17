Pulau Tekong polder project more than halfway complete, to finish by end-2024

SINGAPORE - A project to build polders in Pulau Tekong to protect Singapore from rising sea levels is more than halfway complete, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Sunday (April 17).

A polder is a low-lying track of land protected from the sea by structures known as dikes.

Mr Lee said the perimeter of the polder has been set in place and the construction of the dike wall is ongoing.

The minister, who visited the project in Pulau Tekong last week, said that most of the low-lying polder land has been created and soil improvement works are currently being carried out to strengthen the ground.

Infrastructure works have also started to prepare for the construction of key facilities such as pumping stations and electrical substations.

The project, a first in Singapore, was announced in 2016 by the Housing Board and the Ministry of National Development.

Said Mr Lee: "The team has been working hard over the last few years, and like all other projects, Covid-19 posed challenges to the polder project too."