Public warning system sirens to sound on Feb 15 for Total Defence Day

SINGAPORE - Do not be alarmed by sirens on the evening of Feb 15. The islandwide network of public warning system sirens will be sounding the “important message” signal in support of Total Defence Day.

The sirens will go off at 6.20pm, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force in a Feb 13 statement.

This commemorates the exact date and time in 1942 when the British forces in Singapore surrendered to the Japanese Imperial Forces during World War II.

The minute-long exercise serves as a reminder that “we need to stand resilient and do our part to protect Singapore and our future”, added the SCDF.

The signal will also sound for 20 seconds on all smartphones that have the SGSecure mobile app and users will receive a text message on the sounding. The app’s notification and alert settings must be enabled for the signal and message to be received.

The public can tune in to any local radio stations or television channels for a brief message on the public warning system immediately after hearing the signal. Should anyone miss the message, they can visit this website to learn more about the signal.