Public warned against consuming 4 products after reported adverse effects

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SINGAPORE – The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has cautioned the public against consuming four products that were found to contain banned or unlisted potent medicinal ingredients.

The warning comes after three people developed serious adverse effects like high blood pressure, severe tremors and insomnia after taking the products, it said in a statement on March 18.

The products are Ubat Angin Tulang, Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan, IM SO am and IM TOX pm.

The first two products are supposedly to help with pain management, among other things, while IM SO am and IM TOX pm, which are marketed to be taken together, are for slimming purposes.

Those who have consumed Ubat Angin Tulang and Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan should see a doctor immediately, while those who have taken IM SO am and IM TOX pm should stop taking them immediately and consult a doctor if unwell or concerned about their health, said the HSA.

All sellers and suppliers must also stop selling these four products immediately, it added.

Following tests by the HSA, the products were found to contain ingredients that may be harmful if taken without medical supervision. These include potent ingredients like steroids and sibutramine, a banned substance.

Since the findings, the HSA has worked with online platforms Shopee, Lazada and Carousell to remove their listings. Investigations of the sellers are also ongoing.

In its statement, the HSA related how a woman in her 60s who had knee pain rapidly gained 10kg and developed elevated high blood pressure after taking Ubat Angin Tulang for up to three months.

She had obtained the product from a relative who bought it from a makeshift stall in Jurong.

Ubat Angin Tulang, which supposedly strengthens muscles and helps with pain management, had only herbal ingredients, such as ginseng and cordyceps, listed on its label. However, the HSA’s tests found that it contained three potent medicinal ingredients: dexamethasone, a steroid; furosemide, a diuretic; and chlorpheniramine, an antihistamine.

“These are strong medicinal substances that can cause serious adverse effects when used without supervision by a doctor. The steroid in the product could have caused the woman’s rapid weight gain and high blood pressure,” said the HSA.

Further investigations showed that the seller from Malaysia would set up his makeshift stalls in various locations across Singapore.

Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan was found to contain five potent medicinal ingredients that were not listed on its label. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HSA

In another case, a man in his 80s suffered dizziness and a drop in blood pressure after having taken Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan for knee pain for about a year. He got the product from a relative who bought it in Malaysia.

The elderly man was diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency, which the SingHealth website said results from a l ack of hormones that are needed to maintain a normal blood pressure, fluid and electrolyte balance, and blood sugar level.

The diagnosis led his doctor to suspect the product was adulterated and report the case to the HSA, which said there are no known local supplies of the product.

Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan was labelled to contain only herbs such as ginseng, but the HSA found five potent medicinal ingredients: steroids dexamethasone and prednisolone, an anti-inflammatory painkiller diclofenac, furosemide and chlorpheniramine.

In the case of IM SO am and IM TOX pm, the products were labelled to contain food and botanical extracts “to promote better body balance”.

IM SO am and IM TOX pm are marketed to be taken together for slimming purposes. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HSA

A woman who had taken it, however, experienced severe tremors, insomnia, light-headedness and almost fainted twice. It was not stated how many times she took the products or for how long.

The HSA found that IM SO am contained banned substance sibutramine, while IM TOX pm contained sennosides, an undeclared laxative.

The HSA advised consumers to be alert when purchasing health products by avoiding dubious products, looking for reputable sellers, examining claims, reporting suspicious products and trusting medical advice from healthcare professionals.

T he agency said it will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies products found to be adulterated with banned or potent ingredients. Those who do so can be prosecuted, and if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to two years and/or fined up to $10,000.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these illegal products may contact HSA’s enforcement branch by phone at (6866-3485) or e-mail (hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg) .