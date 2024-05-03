Public warned against consuming 3 products that contain potent ingredients, including steroids

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has issued a warning to the public against consuming or purchasing three health products which contain potent medicinal ingredients, including steroids.

The three products are called Natural Herbs, Special Skin Treatment and La Mu Cao capsules.

They contain steroids, while antibiotic amoxicillin, diclofenac – an anti-inflammatory painkiller – and paracetamol were found in La Mu Cao capsules, HSA said on May 3.

A man in his 70s who had taken La Mu Cao capsules developed discomfort in his eyes a day after. The man, who bought it from a friend, used it after noticing its quick effect in relieving his wife’s leg pain.

The capsules, which contain dark brown powder, were packed in an unlabelled transparent bag and came with a leaflet printed in Chinese, and claimed to have contained herbal ingredients including moringa seeds, cordyceps and panax ginseng.

But HSA’s analysis showed that it contains several potent medicinal ingredients.

Although the man suffered just eye discomfort, the agency warned that the consequences may have been more dire.

In another incident, a woman in her 50s developed Cushing’s syndrome – a serious steroid-induced condition characterised by a round or “moon face” appearance – after taking Natural Herbs for two months for general wellbeing.

The product was labelled as “SGS approved” – a certification to state that the product meets the national, regional and international requirements – and “suitable” to treat a wide range of conditions including knee pain, itchy skin, internal injury and stroke and claimed to have “no steroid and mercury added”.

But the tablets were found to contain a potent steroid, dexamethasone.

The woman had purchased the tablets through a relative, added HSA.

The agency was alerted by a member of the public to the product “Special Skin Treatment” – sold on the now inactive touchskin.com.sg website – after noticing significant improvement in her children’s eczema within five days of using the product.

The cream was promoted to relieve skin conditions such as eczema and claimed to contain natural ingredients.

But after HSA tests, the product was found to contain clobetasol propionate, a potent steroid.

The agency has not detected the sale of this cream on local e-commerce platforms, but investigation is ongoing.

Potent steroids are usually prescribed for inflammatory conditions and should only be used under strict medical supervision, HSA said.

Long-term unsupervised use of steroids can cause increased blood sugar levels, which could lead to diabetes, Cushing’s syndrome and other serious adverse effects, the agency warned.

Additionally, unsupervised use of diclofenac can lead to damage and bleeding of the stomach, while inappropriate use of amoxicillin without medical supervision can lead to antibiotic resistance.

Consumers are advised to immediately visit a doctor if they are taking or are using any of the three products.

All sellers and suppliers must stop selling the three products immediately, the agency said.

Sellers and suppliers of such products may be jailed for up to 3 years and/or fined up to $100,000.

Those who have any information on the sale and supply of the three illegal products may contact HSA’s enforcement branch at 6866 3485.