Public voting for ST’s Singaporean of the Year award now open till Feb 4

SINGAPORE – An organ donor, a record-breaking athlete and community champions who made an impact are among the seven nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2023 award.

Public voting begins on Jan 22 and will close on Feb 4. Votes can be cast at str.sg/soty23vote

The winner will be announced at a ceremony on March 13.

The annual award, now in its ninth year, recognises a Singaporean person or group for making an impact on society. It also pays tribute to Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map or persevered to overcome great adversity.

A panel of judges comprising ST editors, UBS representatives and individuals who have made their mark in various fields will make the final decision in February, while also taking into account the results of the public vote.

The following are the seven nominees:

Shanti Pereira