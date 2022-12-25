Public voting for ST’s Singaporean of the Year award begins, open till Jan 7

SINGAPORE – Community champions, passionate athletes and those who made an impact with their selfless acts are among the eight nominees for 2022’s The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award.

The annual award, now in its eighth year, aims to recognise a Singaporean person or group for making an impact in society. It also pays tribute to Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map or persevered to overcome great adversity.

The nominees for 2022 were unveiled over the past few months.

Public voting begins on Sunday and will close in two weeks, on Jan 7, at 7pm. Votes can be cast at str.sg/soty2022vote. The winner will be announced at a ceremony on Feb 9.

A panel of judges comprising Straits Times editors, UBS representatives and individuals who have made their mark in various fields will make the final decision in January, while also taking into account the results of the public vote.

The following are the eight nominees: