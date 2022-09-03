Public views sought on cat welfare as AVS mulls over allowing cats in HDB flats

SINGAPORE - A public consultation is under way to improve the welfare and management of the cat population, and when the measures to do so are in force, pave the way for the animals to be kept as pets in HDB flats.

The consultation will revolve around the Animal and Veterinary Service's (AVS) proposed framework, which includes a slew of measures aimed at rehoming cats or improve the traceability of pet cats.

Dr Chang Siow Foong, group director of AVS, said that building an element of traceability is not only crucial to protecting animal health, but also public welfare.

He added: "We cannot just put a cat into a home and expect everything to be all right.

"Once we are able to achieve a balance of both animal and public welfare, then we can start exploring whether cats can be allowed in HDB flats."

He was speaking at the launch of the public consultation at the Pets Day Out event at East Coast Park on Saturday (Sept 3).

Community outreach programmes were also proposed, to raise awareness about issues such as responsible cat ownership and proper caregiving of community cats.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for HDB said it is working with AVS to explore the possibility of allowing cats to be kept as pets in HDB flats, and will take into consideration feedback given during the consultation phase.

The spokesman added: "We strive to balance the interests of residents who are pet lovers and those who may be affected by disamenities as a result of irresponsible pet ownership."

The measures under the proposed framework by AVS include the trap-neuter-rehome or release-manage (TNRM) programme, whereby community cats will be trapped, sterilised, and rehomed with the help of animal welfare groups where possible. Cats deemed unsuitable for rehoming will be released back into the community, where they will be under the care of community caregivers.

The TNRM programme builds on the current Stray Cat Sterilisation Programme (SCSP), which sees AVS subsidising the costs of sterilisation and micro-chipping for cats under the scheme, but does not include the process of rehoming.

Launched in 2018, the programme currently covers free-roaming dogs. Since then, more than 3,400 dogs have gone through the process, with about 60 per cent of them being rehomed subsequently.