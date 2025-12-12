Straitstimes.com header logo

Public urged to avoid areas in East Coast, Woodlands due to flash flood risk: PUB

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Dec 1 that thunder and rain can be expected in the afternoon during the first fortnight of December.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Dec 1 that thunder and rain can be expected in the afternoon for first fortnight of December.

Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – Members of the public have been urged to avoid areas in East Coast and Woodlands on Dec 12, owing to the risk of a flash flood occurring.

National water agency PUB put up an alert on social media platform X at about 2.42pm, advising the public to avoid Upper East Coast Road, near Parbury Avenue, for the next hour.

In updates at 3.16pm and 3.25pm, PUB advised the public to avoid Riverside Road in Woodlands and East Coast Road for an hour.

The National Environment Agency at 2.50pm warned of heavy rain expected over many areas of Singapore from 3pm to 4pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Dec 1 that

thunder and rain can be expected in the afternoon

for the first fortnight of December, with moderate to heavy rain possibly extending into the evenings on a few days.

