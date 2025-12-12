Public urged to avoid areas in East Coast, Woodlands due to flash flood risk: PUB

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Dec 1 that thunder and rain can be expected in the afternoon for first fortnight of December.

SINGAPORE – Members of the public have been urged to avoid areas in East Coast and Woodlands on Dec 12, owing to the risk of a flash flood occurring.

National water agency PUB put up an alert on social media platform X at about 2.42pm , advising the public to avoid Upper East Coast Road, near Parbury Avenue, for the next hour.

In updates at 3.16pm and 3.25pm, PUB advised the public to avoid Riverside Road in Woodlands and East Coast Road for an hour.

The National Environment Agency at 2.50pm warned of heavy rain expected over many areas of Singapore from 3pm to 4pm.