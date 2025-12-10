Public urged to avoid Riverside Road in Woodlands due to flash flood risk

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Dec 1 that the country can expect thunder and rain during the first fortnight of December.

SINGAPORE – Members of the public have been urged to avoid Riverside Road in Woodlands on Dec 10 due to the risk of a flash flood occurring.

National water agency PUB issued an alert at 4.20pm to avoid the area, which is near Admiralty Road, for the next hour, citing heavy rain.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had earlier at 3.20pm warned of heavy rain expected over many areas of Singapore from 3.45pm to 5pm.