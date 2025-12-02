Public urged to avoid parts of Mountbatten and Bedok areas due to risk of flash floods

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Total rainfall for the first two weeks of December is expected to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

SINGAPORE – The public is urged to avoid Mountbatten Road, leading to Jalan Seaview, and Jalan Pokok Serunai in the Bedok area, on the morning of Dec 2 owing to the risk of flash floods.

In a post on social media platform X at about 8am, national water agency PUB said it is best to avoid both stretches for the next one hour .

It had also warned in an earlier post that heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore from 7.20am to 8.30am .

The Meteorological Service Singapore on Dec 1 said thunder and rain are expected in the afternoon for the first two weeks of December.

The Met Service said total rainfall for the two weeks is expected to be near average over most parts of the island, with north-east monsoon conditions and winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east.