SINGAPORE - Commuters are urged to avoid parts of Jurong West owing to a risk of flash floods during late afternoon on Feb 5.

The public should avoid Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road) and the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Yung Kuang Road for the next hour, said national water agency PUB in an advisory posted on social media platform X at about 3.35pm.

Heavy rain is expected over southern, western and central areas of Singapore from 3.50pm to 4.50pm, it added, citing an advisory from the National Environment Agency.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Feb 2 that thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on most afternoons during the first two weeks of February.