Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore from 12.55pm to 2pm, says national water agency PUB.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB on the afternoon of April 21 advised the public to avoid Mackenzie Road due to a risk of flash floods.

In a post on social media platform X at about 12.30pm, PUB urged the public to stay clear of Mackenzie Road, near Bukit Timah Road, for the next hour.

The agency said that heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore from 12.55pm to 2pm.

In its fortnightly weather advisory on April 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said short, thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons in the second half of April.

These showers may extend into the evening on some days.

Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers, accompanied by gusty winds, during the pre-dawn hours and mornings on one or two days.