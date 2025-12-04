Public urged to avoid Boon Lay area after flash floods

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The PUB said that heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore from 1.50pm to 3pm on Dec 4.

SINGAPORE – The public is urged to avoid the Boon Lay area after flash floods took place on the afternoon of Dec 4.



In a statement on X, national water agency PUB said to avoid Boon Lay Avenue, the junction of Boon Lay Way and Corporation Road, a stretch between Jalan Boon Lay and Boon Lay Drive, and Pandan Road.



It had earlier warned that roads in the south, south-west and west of Singapore were also to be avoided owing to the risk of flash floods.

In multiple posts on social media platform X, it listed the roads as:

The junction of Clementi Road and West Coast Road;

Craig Road, from Duxton Road to Tanjong Pagar Road;

The junction of Neo Pee Teck Lane and Pasir Panjang Road;

Boon Lay Way, from Corporation Road to Jurong West Street 51;

The junction of Boon Lay Way and Corporation Road;

Enterprise Road, from Wan Lee Road to Jalan Boon Lay;

Jalan Boon Lay, from Enterprise Road to International Road;

The junction of Chin Bee Road and International Road and,

The junction of Jalan Tukang and Chin Bee Road.

The public is urged to avoid these areas. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM THE METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE SINGAPORE

It had also warned in an earlier post that heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore from 1.50pm to 3pm.

