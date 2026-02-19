Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Showers are expected over most parts of Singapore during the first few days of the second half of February.

SINGAPORE – Commuters are urged to avoid two locations in the west of Singapore and a road in the Bukit Timah area owing to the risk of flash floods on the afternoon of Feb 19.

The public should avoid Jurong Town Hall Road, from Jurong East Street 11 to Jurong East Street 12, and Pandan Road in the Pioneer area for the next hour, said national water agency PUB in advisories posted on social media at around 4pm.

In a later alert at around 4.50pm, PUB urged the public to avoid Dunearn Road, from Yarwood Avenue to Binjai Park, in the Bukit Timah area for the next hour.

Heavy rain was expected over the southern, western and central areas of the island from 4.15pm to 5pm, it said, citing the National Environment Agency.

Showers are expected over most parts of the island in the afternoons and evenings on the first few days of the second half of February, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.