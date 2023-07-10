16,000 lower-income households to get public transport vouchers from July

SINGAPORE - About 16,000 households on government social welfare schemes will receive public transport vouchers (PTVs) from July.

This is part of the 600,000 vouchers set aside last December to help lower- to lower-middle income households cope with the public transport fare increase announced in October 2022.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Monday, in response to The Straits Times’ queries, that around 300,000 vouchers, valued at $30 each, have already been given out since the start of the exercise.

Of these, 90 per cent of the vouchers have been redeemed, MOT added.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said the 16,000 vouchers are for beneficiaries of the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s ComCare Short-to-Medium Term Assistance and Long-Term Assistance schemes.

He added that the upcoming disbursement would be in addition to any vouchers they have received previously.

In each exercise, the Government makes available more vouchers than needed to ensure that no household in need of assistance is denied one, MOT said.

It added: “Having a buffer allows the Citizens’ Consultative Committees to provide vouchers to households in need that miss the income cut-off, or an additional PTV to households that require more help.”

Households with a monthly household income of not more than $1,600 per person can apply online at https://www.go.gov.sg/ptv, or in person at community centres.

Unutilised vouchers will be returned to the Public Transport Fund.

Successful applicants will be notified by post within four to six weeks from the submission of the application.

Households who have received a notification letter can follow the instructions to redeem their voucher at any SimplyGo kiosk, including top-up kiosks and assisted service kiosks, as well as SimplyGo ticket offices or ticketing service centres.

Residents who have previously applied but need more help can appeal for an additional voucher at their nearest community centre. Those who miss the income criteria can also approach their nearest community centre to appeal.

In the 2021 exercise, around 370,000 vouchers were given out, with about 95 per cent of them redeemed.