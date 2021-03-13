Public transport still more sustainable than electric vehicles: Ong

In promoting wider adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) here, Singapore must be careful not to go overboard, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Public transport is still the most sustainable way to get around the island, he said, noting that the Government is investing more than $60 billion over the next decade to expand and renew the rail network.

The minister, in an interview with Money FM 89.3, was asked whether success in getting Singaporeans to use EVs could lead to congestion and other issues.

"You can have EVs that are actually not that environmentally friendly. The very big EVs literally carry a tonne of battery around, so you are burning energy to carry energy around," said Mr Ong.

Noting that these batteries have metals that also need to be disposed of, he added that driving an EV does not mean one is contributing to the environment, "just that you are polluting less".

He also highlighted the cap on vehicle population growth here, which will remain in place until at least next year. This means that even as more people start to use EVs, there will not be more vehicles on the road.

Discussing the new incentives to make battery-powered vehicles more attractive, Mr Ong said it is important that charging points are made available to those who decide to switch to EVs. He added that regulations governing EV charging standards should also evolve.

The installation of EV charging points needs to be ramped up and tenders will be put up, starting with the eight public estates earmarked as EV-ready towns, he said.

As part of the revised target to build 60,000 charging points here by 2030, every Housing Board carpark in the eight towns will be fitted with charging points by 2025. The towns are: Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong West, Punggol, Queenstown, Sembawang and Tengah.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will also take over the Energy Market Authority's (EMA) role as regulator of EV charging standards, pending approval from Parliament.

While the EMA is more concerned about power supply and reliability, the LTA will look more at market and industry development, Mr Ong said.

"What plugs to use, can you carry your own cable in your car - these are rules that need to be sorted out."

On the move to cease new registrations of diesel cars and taxis from 2025, Mr Ong said the Government had been in conversation with taxi operators before the announcement.

"This rule is for new registrations, so it doesn't affect the existing diesel taxis. There have been very low, or in fact, no diesel taxi registrations recently."