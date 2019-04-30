Public Transport Council to have 5 new faces

SINGAPORE - Five new members are to be appointed to the Public Transport Council (PTC) for a two-year term, starting on Wednesday (May 1).

They include Mr Lim Bok Ngam, a former deputy chief executive of infrastructure and development at the Land Transport Authority and Mr Lim Boon Wee, the Education Ministry's deputy secretary of services, the Transport Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday (April 30).

The remaining three are MP and lawyer Rahayu Mahzam, who is the associate director of law firm Heng Leong & Srinivasan LLC; Dr Lynette Cheah, an assistant professor with the engineering systems and design pillar at the Singapore University of Technology and Design; and unionist Thuvinder Singh, the general secretary of the Union of Telecoms Employees of Singapore.

Their appointments to the 16-member PTC were made by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

At the same time, five people will leave the PTC: Mr Arasu Duraisamy, Mr Gopinath Menon, Mr Karmjit Singh, Mr Sng Chern Wei and Ms Tan Seow Peer.

The ministry also said that Mr Richard Magnus, a retired chief district judge, will continue to chair the council.

The PTC is in charge of regulating public transport fares and ticket payment services. It also advises the Transport Minister on public transport matters.

Its mission is to keep public transport fares affordable for commuters while ensuring sustainability of the public transport system.