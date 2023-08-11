Public Transport Council to get new CEO in March 2024

SINGAPORE - The Public Transport Council (PTC) will have a new chief executive on March 1, 2024.

Mr Leow Yew Chin, currently the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) deputy group director of policy and planning, will replace Mr Tan Kim Hong as the council’s CEO, said the Ministry of Transport on Friday.

Mr Leow will be the CEO-designate from Sept 1, 2023, to Feb 29, 2024, before becoming chief executive on March 1.

Appointed the head of the PTC in July 2017, Mr Tan oversaw six fare review exercises and a mid-term review on the network capacity factor, where he sought to ensure fare affordability and financial sustainability of the public transport system.

He also played a key role in the recent review of the fare adjustment formula and mechanism.

During his tenure, Mr Tan also helped steer the public transport system to become a more caring, welcoming and inclusive one by leading the PTC in expanding the Caring SG Commuters movement.

Mr Leow started his career in August 2002 as an engineer with LTA, and currently oversees transport planning matters at the statutory board, ensuring that land transport plans are robust and comprehensive.

Before his current appointment, Mr Leow was seconded to the Strategy Group in the Prime Minister’s Office as director (urban liveability and community) and director (technology), among other roles.