Public Spiritedness Award for 11 who helped police

Mr Lawrence Ngu was picking out a durian at a shop in Bukit Merah when he saw people fleeing the area. He realised that just metres away from him, a chopper-wielding man was attacking another man.

Mr Ngu, 48, was one of about six people who helped to subdue the attacker on June 29 before the police arrived and arrested the suspect.

On Aug 16, the police presented Mr Ngu, a security guard, with the Public Spiritedness Award.

Recounting the incident, he said he rushed to subdue the man by himself.

"I tried using a chair to hold him down but he was too big. He tried to attack me with the chopper and I fell and rolled down a slope," said Mr Ngu, who suffered superficial injuries on his hand and legs.

He got up quickly and returned to suppress the man.

By this time, other passers-by were also trying to subdue the attacker. Together, they managed to pin him to the ground until the police arrived.

Mr Ngu said he had seen a video of a man allegedly attacking his wife with a chopper in Beach Road in April.

"I thought then that if something like this happened in front of me, I would have to help. Who would have expected that a similar incident would occur right in front of me?

"It happened very fast and I didn't have time to think. I just rushed over to help," he said.

The chopper-wielding man has been charged in court and the case is still ongoing.