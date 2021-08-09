Public Service Star

MR ABDUL ROHIM SARIP

Member, Yellow Ribbon Singapore Board

Lawyer Abdul Rohim Sarip, 58, said he was humbled by the award and grateful to his colleagues and fellow board members at Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG).

"The work to help ex-offenders reintegrate into society is an important mission and I am happy to be a part of it. It is fulfilling and satisfying to see inmates benefit from the programmes and initiatives we rolled out and see recidivism decline when good career opportunities are created for them," he said.

As a board member, Mr Abdul Rohim used his legal experience to give advice on corporate governance and legal matters. He guided YRSG's reorganisation of the management and board composition of YRSG's subsidiary, YR Industries.

He previously served on the audit and risk management committee from 2012 to 2018.

Between 2015 and 2019, he was appointed as a member of YRSG's Industry Development Committee where he gave advice on industry trends and developments that might impact YRSG's business and industrial activities.

He also helped to find possible business opportunities that YRSG could take on to provide the relevant work training for offenders.

"I truly believe in giving everyone a second chance," he said.

MR PHILIP ANTONY JEYARETNAM

Former chairman, Maxwell Chambers

Mr Philip Antony Jeyaretnam, 57, served as the chairman of Maxwell Chambers from 2010 to Dec 31, 2020 when he stepped down to take on his appointment as a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court. The senior counsel told The Straits Times: "Maxwell Chambers has been at the heart of Singapore's journey as a leading seat for international arbitration, and I am very privileged to have played a role in its success."

Under his leadership, Maxwell Chambers became one of the world's most preferred hearing centres for alternative dispute resolution, recognised for its quality infrastructure and high standards of service.

It has also attracted top international dispute resolution institutions, and is now home to the highest concentration of case management offices globally.

Mr Jeyaretnam also spearheaded the refurbishment of the facilities, enabling Maxwell Chambers to offer online hearing services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

