Public service report card: Improved education, eldercare and economy in 2021

SINGAPORE – The Republic saw improvements in the lives of its citizens in 2021, with more children enrolled in pre-school, more eldercare spaces offered in nursing homes and daycare centres, and real median income growing following a decline in 2020.

But alongside these improvements, 2021 also saw an increase in cases of child and elder abuse and calls to the Institute of Mental Health, as well as a decrease in the number of citizen births.

These developments, which reflected the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Singapore, have been recorded in the latest edition of the Singapore Public Sector Outcomes Review, the public sector’s report card, which was released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Finance.

Published every two years, the report takes stock of the public sector’s work in areas of national interest such as health and wellness, the environment, the economy, and social support.

In education, improvements were made across all life stages.

For example, as at March 2022, more than 60 per cent of children were enrolled in government-supported pre-schools, where fees are kept low through subsidies. The report noted that Singapore is on track to achieving its target of having enough places in such pre-schools for 80 per cent of children by about 2025.

The report also noted the new Primary School Leaving Examination scoring system, which was implemented in 2021 to reduce the fine differentiation of examination results and encourage students to focus on their own learning instead of comparing with others.

Under the new system, more students who qualified for the Normal course had the chance to study at least one subject at a more demanding level at Secondary 1. About 85 per cent of eligible students took up this opportunity.

Economically, Singapore rebounded from the impact of Covid-19 in 2020, when the economy shrank by 4.1 per cent, the worst full-year recession since independence. In 2021, the economy expanded by 7.6 per cent, while unemployment rates also improved. However, unemployment rates remained elevated, especially among residents aged 40 years and above.

Retrenchments among residents fell to 6,430 in 2021 after reaching an 11-year high of 14,380 in 2020.

The report also noted that, despite higher inflation dampening improvements in income growth, real median income grew in 2021 after a decline in 2020.