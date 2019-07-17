Public servants honoured at the Istana

More than 500 public officers from across the Singapore Public Service were treated to a reception at the Istana last night as part of this year's Public Service Week. Joining them in singing the National Anthem at the end of the night were: (at right, from left) Ms Low Peck Kem, the Public Service Division's (PSD) chief human resources officer and senior director for workforce development; Ms Teoh Zsin Woon, deputy secretary of transformation at the PSD; Mr Leo Yip, head of the civil service; President Halimah Yacob; Mr Chan Chun Sing, Trade and Industry Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service; Mr Loh Khum Yean, permanent secretary of the PSD; and Mr Tang Liheng, director of public sector transformation engagement at the PSD. The reception was hosted by President Halimah in recognition of their contributions. Public Service Week, which started on Monday and ends on Sunday, will see 145,000 public officers in 16 ministries and more than 60 statutory boards renew their pledge to serve Singapore and Singaporeans with dedication and commitment.