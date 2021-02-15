Public servant arrested for allegedly leaking police lookout message on Tampines stabbing

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old public servant has been arrested for allegedly leaking a police lookout message that identified the suspect of the Tampines stabbing incident, which took place last Wednesday (Feb 10).

The police said on Monday that the man is suspected of wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

The man, who is from another government agency, had received the lookout message when the police sent it to various law enforcement agencies at around 7.30am last Wednesday, after they had established the identity of the suspect in the stabbing.

The lookout message included the police report number, the suspect's name, picture, date of birth and nationality.

It also included an image taken from a security camera showing a person believed to be the suspect.

The public servant had allegedly taken a photograph of the lookout message and shared it via WhatsApp with his friend, a 60-year-old man, who was not authorised to receive the classified information.

The message was then further disseminated by the friend to other unauthorised recipients, which led to wider circulation.

Police said their investigations are ongoing.

"The Government takes a serious view of any wrongful communication of confidential information and will deal firmly with anyone who does so," said the police.

The offence of wrongful communication of information under the OSA carries a fine of up to $2,000 and imprisonment of up to two years.

Unauthorised recipients who further circulate the confidential information received may be similarly liable under the OSA.

Ms Iris Ting Su Yin, 42, was found at a Tampines void deck last Wednesday covered in blood with slash wounds on her neck.

The mother of three died on the same day, shortly after being taken unconscious to hospital.

Hours after she was found, the man she had married back in June 2000 was found at the foot of a block in Punggol.

Ng Chee Kok, 45, who is believed to have assaulted Ms Ting, also died after being taken to hospital.

The couple's marriage is understood to have turned sour in recent years, with Ms Ting moving out of their matrimonial home in Punggol.