Public housing schemes to be adjusted, help for older workers with insufficient CPF savings: PM Lee

In his National Day message filmed at SkyOasis@Dawson in Queenstown, PM Lee said that one major aspiration of Singaporeans is to have good and affordable housing.

He noted that Queenstown is one of Singapore’s oldest towns, with some of the first Singapore Improvement Trust flats built there back in the 1950s.

After rejuvenation of the estate began about 15 years ago, Dawson is now one of the most attractive Housing Board estates, a shining example of the Singapore housing story, said PM Lee.

“Decade after decade, the Government has invested heavily to build affordable, accessible and high-quality HDB flats for millions of Singaporeans,” he added.

So far, HDB has been building flats in mature and non-mature estates. But as it continues to develop more public housing, fewer and fewer undeveloped sites are left to build new estates.

Existing non-mature estates are also steadily maturing with improving transport links and amenities, said PM Lee.

“So in time to come, more and more new HDB flats will be built in existing estates, like here in Dawson. Such flats will naturally be in greater demand. Their launch prices and resale prices will reflect that.

“But even amidst this changing landscape, we must still ensure public housing is accessible and affordable for Singaporeans of all income groups.”

Housing schemes have to be fair and inclusive to all, he said, reiterating that this is his Government’s commitment to Singaporeans.

While the Government refreshes its approach to public housing, it is also making special efforts to adapt HDB estates and flats to serve a rapidly ageing population, he noted.

Currently, nearly one in five Singaporeans is aged 65 and above. By 2030, this will be one in four.

Estates will have more visible signage and designs, as well as more pedestrian-friendly zones and rest points. Community spaces will also be improved, with more active ageing centres built, said PM Lee.