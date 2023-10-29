Public hospitals in Singapore see rise in patient visits for high-risk pregnancy

SINGAPORE – Ms Germaine Heng’s third pregnancy in 2021 was as arduous as scaling mountains.

Besides gestational diabetes, she was also diagnosed with preeclampsia, a serious blood pressure condition.

It increases a patient’s risk of damage to the kidneys, liver, brain, and blood systems. It also affects the placenta and the foetus may not get all the nutrients and oxygen it needs.

“My blood pressure was so high that I could have seizures anytime.” said Ms Heng, the co-owner of a hospitality firm.

“Each day is like a mountain to climb, where you hope your readings and that of your baby’s heartbeat would be good.”

During the second trimester, she was hospitalised for several days at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) to stabilise her condition.

At week 30 of her pregnancy, she was told that the foetus was small, weighing about 1.2kg – below the average weight of 1.5kg.

After a few weeks of being warded, a decision was made to deliver her daughter early via caesarean section. Baby Ylizabeth spent about five weeks in the hospital and was discharged after her weight increased to 1.8kg.

Ms Heng’s experience is becoming increasingly common, as hospitals say they are seeing more high-risk pregnancies in recent years.

A pregnancy is described as high-risk if there is any condition which increases the likelihood of an adverse outcome for the mother, foetus, or both. Women with high-risk pregnancies include older mothers; women with pre-existing illnesses like cardiac, renal or diabetic conditions; those who have a history of recurrent or late pregnancy losses; and those with foetal abnormalities.

All three public hospitals with maternity wards say that the number of patients with high-risk pregnancies has gone up over the years, but they do not have data available to share.

Private institutions that run hospitals with maternity wards – like IHH Healthcare which runs Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital; and Raffles Medical Group that operates Raffles Hospital – also say that they do not have such data.

However, in terms of attendance rates, the three public hospitals – KKH, National University Hospital (NUH) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) – have noted an increase in number of visits to their specialised centres or clinics for high-risk pregnancies.