Public assistance payouts may go up

A scheme that provides financial aid to destitute people who permanently cannot work due to old age or illness is undergoing a review, which may see them getting more money.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development said it is reviewing the sum given, which is to cover basic living expenses such as food, transport and rental. Previous reviews in 2013 and 2016 led to higher sums handed out to recipients.

Social workers and academics say the latest review, which is expected to be done next year, could lead to an increase too, as the cost of living has risen in recent years.

