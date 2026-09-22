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Flash floods hit parts of Bukit Timah as heavy downpour blankets island

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Road closure at King’s Road near Nanyang Primary School due to flash flood, PUB Quick Response team at scene at around 5.40pm, on Sept 22.

Road closure at King’s Road near Nanyang Primary School due to flash flood, PUB Quick Response team at scene at around 5.40pm, on Sept 22.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Rebekah Chia

SINGAPORE – Flash floods have hit two areas in Bukit Timah on the afternoon of Sept 22, with the national water agency PUB also issuing several flash flood risk alerts for other areas amid a heavy downpour.

PUB said, in posts after 5pm, that the following areas were affected:

  • King’s Road, from Prince Road to Lutheran Road

  • Coronation Road, from Prince Road to Bukit Timah Road

The national water agency subsequently said that the flood waters had subsided in both areas.

PUB had, earlier in the same afternoon, advised the public to avoid several areas for the next hour due to the risks of flash floods:

  • From 4.41pm: Junction of Gul Circle and Gul Avenue

  • From 4.43pm: Junction of Craig Road and Tanjong Pagar Road

  • From 4.46pm: Watten Drive

  • From 4.47pm: King’s Road, from Prince Road to Lutheran Road

  • From 4.52pm: Hillcrest Road (Watten Rise to Dunearn Road)

  • From 4.54pm: Cluny Park Road from Jln Kembang Melati to Bukit Timah Road

  • From 4.55pm: Junction of Commonwealth Lane and Commonwealth Drive

  • From 4.58pm: Junction of Queen’s Road and Lutheran Road

  • From 5.03pm: Coronation Road

  • From 5.08pm: Punggol Way (slip road to TPE)

PUB had warned that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

In its fortnightly weather forecast on Sept 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said more showers are expected in the second half of September compared with the first.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.