PUB to take action against Straits Construction for causing flash floods in Geylang on Nov 11

SINGAPORE - National water agency PUB will be taking action against Straits Construction Singapore (SCS) for lapses in drainage maintenance, which resulted in flash floods in Geylang earlier this month.

Parts of Lorong 23 Geylang and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) slip road to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) were hit by flash foods following heavy rainfall on Nov 11.

In a statement on Tuesday (Nov 27), PUB said that the construction contractor had failed to take proper measures to maintain the flow capacity of a pipe drain linking Lorong 23 Geylang to the Pelton Canal.

PUB's investigations found that the 1.2m-wide pipe drain passing through the construction site of an international school, which is operated by SCS, was choked.

Stormwater was not able to flow into the Pelton Canal, resulting in flooding at the KPE slip road and Lorong 23 Geylang.

PUB said that the stormwater collected in the roadside drain at Lorong 23 Geylang is first discharged into a downstream drain at the KPE slip road, before it empties into the Pelton Canal.

This drain runs along Lorong 23 Geylang, Sims Place and Sims Drive before joining up to a culvert that crosses below PIE (including the KPE slip road to PIE towards Changi).

The culvert then joins the pipe drain that runs through the international school construction site.

PUB said it will be taking enforcement action against SCS for the lack of proper maintenance of the drainage system within their site.

"Stormwater flows into roadside drains, canals/tributaries and rivers and eventually out to sea or into reservoirs. It is thus important to keep our drains free flowing," the statement said.

The agency also reminded worksite developers and contractors to take active measures to ensure that drains within their development sites are free of silt, debris, litter and leaves so that they work well.

"PUB will not hesitate to take actions against those who fail to comply," the statement said.