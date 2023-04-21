PUB to set standards for coastal protection infrastructure against rising sea levels

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB is conducting a study to develop a set of common design standards and requirements for all new coastal protection infrastructure, which Singapore needs to guard against rising sea levels and impact of climate change.

The code of practice will apply to all new coastal protection structures, such as concrete sea walls, new tidal gates and pumping stations, which drain out excess stormwater during heavy rainfall to prevent inland flooding, PUB told The Straits Times.

The operation and maintenance of this infrastructure will also be standardised, according to a tender document seen by ST calling for an external consultant to work on this with PUB.

In addition, PUB is stipulating the implementation of a safety corridor – similar to a railway safety zone –next to existing and new dam structures and other coastal protection measures. This is to prevent certain activities such as tunnelling and excavation works from compromising the functionality of these structures.

The study will determine activities that may pose such a risk and PUB will work with the external consultant to determine whether a safety corridor is needed for different scenarios, said the agency.

The authorities have begun three site-specific coastal protection studies, which will later determine the type of coastal protection infrastructure needed around the island. The next study for a section of the north-west coast, which includes Lim Chu Kang, Sungei Kadut and Woodlands, will start in the second half of 2023.

When the site-specific studies move into the next phases, such as detailed design and construction, the code of practice will guide the appointed engineer and the developer, said PUB.

Sea level rise in Singapore is expected to reach 1m by 2100, but this could go up to 5m on occasions during heavy rainfall and storm surges, when there is an abnormal rise of water.

Asked who will maintain the coastal infrastructure, and whether there will be any legal framework for enforcement, PUB said that it is formulating the policy and regulatory framework.

The code of practice will also include the best practices of implementing multifunctional measures, similar to Marina Barrage, which is a source of water supply, and for flood control and lifestyle activities.

The study will take place over two years and the consultant must be familiar with international design standards for coastal protection, and be able to apply them to Singapore.

In its tender document, PUB said the coastal protection structures must be able to withstand extreme weather events – such as heat or other unforeseen circumstances, such as debris hitting against these structures due to storm surges or large waves, or accidental collision between vessels and these structures.

The consultant must study the possible impacts of these events, estimate their probability and develop design criteria to ensure these measures can remain structurally stable and withstand these impacts.